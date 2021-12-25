Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan, Who is Better?

Both Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea offer their users a Rs 199 plan option. Post the tariff hikes, the Rs 199 plans don’t offer users what they used to. In fact, the validity of low-end plans such as this one has been dragged down plenty. If you are considering to subscribe with a sub Rs 200 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea might have something in store for you. Let’s check out the benefits of both plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 199 prepaid plan with service validity of 23 days. This plan offers users 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to a suite of Jio applications including the JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. The total amount of data offered by this plan is 34.5GB. There is unlimited voice calling bundled as well.

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 plan offers an even shorter validity of 18 days. With this plan, users get 1GB of daily data means the total amount of data offered by this plan is 18GB. Users further get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an over-the-top (OTT) benefit bundled of Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Who is the Winner Between Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is clearly not winning this one. The telco doesn’t offer any substantial benefit to the consumers with its Rs 199 plan while Jio offers a lot more. Jio’s plan offers almost double the amount of data to the users as well as a longer validity. Not just that, but users also get the backing of a great nationwide 4G network which is not the case with Vodafone Idea’s networks. The other two telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) don’t offer any such plan so there’s nothing else to compare.