Prepaid Recharge Offers Rolled Out by Paytm, Check All

Paytm, one of the biggest online payments and wallets applications in India, has been offering recharge offers for ages to its users. Now, the company has yet again rolled out new prepaid recharge offers for customers wherein they can get up to Rs 1000 cashback on recharging with a prepaid plan from any of the telecom operators in India, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio. Check out the offers below.

Details of Prepaid Recharge Offers from Payment

First of all, note that the consumers don’t have to pay an extra fee while recharging with a prepaid plan from Paytm. First-time users of the application can use the code FLAT15 for getting an instant discount of Rs 15 on their transaction.

There are multiple other offers provided by the company, one of which includes winning a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on their transaction. For getting a chance to win Rs 1,000, users will have to use the Promo code ‘WIN1000’.

According to a ToI report, But that’s not all; there are other ways to get some extra money from Paytm. If users refer invite their family and friends for using Paytm’s mobile recharges, both the referrer and the referee will win Rs 100 cashback.

The process of mobile recharges in Paytm is very simple and easy to understand, even for first-time users. The company recently introduced new features on the application to make the recharging experience even more seamless. Users can leverage the 3-click instant payment feature, which was recently added to make quick payments for saving their time.

Users can also rely on Paytm’s mobile application to remind them about their latest bill and its due date. There are plenty of other apps as well which offer cashbacks and other kinds of rewards when users recharge their mobile numbers with them. Apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe are the top options for consumers.