Honor Magic V Might Launch on January 10 with Complex Hinge Technology

The first flagship foldable device from smartphone brand Honor – Honor Magic V is all set for a launch on January 10 as suggested by a tipster. The launch of a foldable device has already been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and the speculations suggest that the handset might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC making it the first foldable handset to feature the latest and most powerful chipset from Qualcomm. Honor recently separated from Huawei which has launched its first foldable device P50 Pocket which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC under the hood and was launched in China.

Information Available on Honor Magic V

The tip regarding the upcoming Honor Magic V suggests that the smartphone will be released in China on January 10. There have been previous rumours about the upcoming foldable device from Honor which has suggested that the Honor Magic V will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. There were speculations about the device that it may come at a price tag of CNY 10,000 which is somewhere around Rs 1.18 lakh. However, not much about the specification of the handset is known as of now.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming has recently talked about the Honor Magic V in a short video shared by the company on Weibo, a microblogging website. He stated that the upcoming foldable device from the company will be one of the best foldable devices available in the market, thanks to its “most complete structural design.” He further added that the Honor Magic V will feature a very complex hinge technology. He also stated that the optimisation of the handset will be carried out on the software level.

Talking about other foldable devices offered by different manufacturers in the market, Ming said that all the devices available in the market are smaller in size which basically is against the original concept of foldable devices. On the other hand, the upcoming Honor Magic V is expected to feature a dual-screen design. It is anticipated that the internal and external display of the handset could measure 8 inches and 6.5 inches respectively.