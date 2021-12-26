Tata Sky Binge vs Tata Sky Binge+ – All You Need to Know

Cruising through OTT platforms has become a trend these days and the rise in the number of people watching has increased manifold whether with internet or a DTH connection. This has resulted in rising competition for DTH operators as there has been a recent trend of people shifting from traditional channel packs towards subscriptions to OTT platforms. Consequently, almost all the service providers are looking towards bundling up their packs with access to OTT platforms such as Sony, Star and more. Subscribing to one OTT platform especially if it is Netflix, it could get very expensive thus the packs offered by the service providers can actually be very attractive to the users. Tata Sky which is India’s leading DTH service provider offers Tata Sky Binge+ services and Tata Sky Binge set-top-box and here’s all you need to know.

Tata Sky Binge Service

Using Tata Sky Binge Services users can get access to a ton of content through both OTT platforms and Live TV. Tata Sky offers an Amazon Fire Stick that users can connect with the HDMI port of their television set. The Amazon Stick offered by the company comes completely free of cost. Tata Sky binge service offers Content from various partner apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, SunNxt, Curiosity Stream, Shemaroo Me, Epic On and Docubay as well as Tata Sky library of VOD content and missed episodes of various television channels up to last 7 days can be viewed through a single subscription priced at Rs 299 per month.

New customers will also get a 30-day free trial along with the subscription to Tata Sky Binge Service and the monthly charge of Rs 299 will be deducted after the free trial ends. Existing customers of the service do not get the free trial period offer. The plan also offers one month of Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top-Box

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top-Box which is powered by Android TV offers the benefits of both DTH and OTT platforms enabling the subscriber to watch both linear channels (broadcasted via satellite) and OTT content (via the internet) from popular apps on a single screen. Subscribers benefit from the ease of choosing and switching between broadcast and OTT apps on the same Set-Top Box. The STB also offers subscriptions to 13 OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

The Tata Sky Binge+ STB is currently priced at Rs 2,499 for new users and Rs 1,999 for upgrade and multi-TV acquisitions. Those who are wondering about why paying a larger amount of money for an STB is better than the above-mentioned binge services, the binge+ STB comes with six-month free access to binge services and users can continue their access to binge service by paying Rs 299 after the free offer period has ended.

Moreover, Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android-based 4K set-top box that comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. It also supports Google Voice-search, SD Card and multiple USB slots and users can even download the apps from Google Play Store. Also, for accessing the OTT content from the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you will have to remove the Set-Top Box from the HDMI port and attach the Stick. Then you have to switch it again when you want access to Live TV.