Entry-Level Broadband Plans Under Rs 500 From Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Tata Sky

Subscribers who are not looking for many OTT streaming benefits can consider choosing some entry-level broadband plans. The prime advantage is that they are budget-friendly and may be subscribed on a semi-annual or annual basis. Here are such broadband plans under Rs 500 from popular telecom service providers such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL Bharat.

Broadband Plans You Should Look Out for Under Rs 500

Airtel Broadband Unlimited Plan at Rs 499: The plan provides internet at a speed of up to 40 Mbps, optimal for a person living alone or with few devices, and may not depend on the home network all the time. The plan comes with a free Wi-Fi router, free DTH Xstream box enabling the subscriber to convert TV into a Smart TV and stream OTT content on it. Additional benefits include a subscription to the premium Wynk Music app, courses on Shaw Academy, and unlimited STD/local calls through a dedicated landline accompanying this plan.

JioFiber Rs 399 plan: This entry-level plan provides internet at 30 Mbps for 30 days. There are no additional benefits to the plan.

Tata Sky Broadband Plan: Tata Sky is another provider you may consider for unlimited internet at 50 Mbps. The speed will get reduced to 3 Mbps after 3300 GB of data consumption. The unlimited call is the additional benefit of the plan, but the subscriber must purchase the instrument separately. The plan can be subscribed at Rs 2097 for three months, Rs 3300 for six months and Rs 6000 for 12 months.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plan at Rs 449: This basic fibre plan provides internet at 30 Mbps speed with a FUP limit of 3300GB. Post data limit, the speed will decrease to 2 Mbps, with free 24 hours calling feature to any network. The subscriber has to deposit one-month rental charges as a security deposit. There is also a one-time installation charge of Rs 500, which comes in the first bill.

BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plan at Rs 499: This is the lowest rental fibre optic internet plan from BSNL. Subscribers can get unlimited internet at a speed of up to 50Mbps till 100 GB per month and then at 2Mbps after the limit. There is a security deposit of one month, which is Rs 499. There are 24 hours unlimited free calling on any network in India, and no rental is imposed on the telephone. If the subscriber opts for a two-year subscription, one may get three months of free service. If opted for a three-year subscription, one can get four months of free service with the plan. The plan is available in all telecom circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala and Calcutta circles.