Xiaomi 12 Key Specifications Surfaces Ahead of the Launch

It was earlier reported that Xiaomi’s next flagship Xiaomi 12 series is all set to make its debut on December 28 in China. Earlier reports have suggested that the series will include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphones. Now through a recent leak, key specifications about Xiaomi 12 have surfaced just a few days ahead of its launch. It is being said that the company will launch Xiaomi 12 alongside Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro at the upcoming launch event of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Expected Specifications for Xiaomi 12

The recent revelations suggest that Xiaomi 12 will come with a display featuring a 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also speculated that the display will have 12-bit colours along with 1500 nits of brightness and HDR 10+. In addition to this, the display of the device will also feature an added layer of protection through Gorilla Glass Victus.

As far as the processor of the device is considered, it is being anticipated that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which will be combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Talking about the camera module of Xiaomi 12, it is expected that the device will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-FOV, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The front of the device, on the other hand, is being rumoured to feature a 16MP selfie shooter, however, Xiaomi has recently announced its 32MP selfie camera that will come with a beauty filter that will offer advanced pixel-level skin rejuvenation supported by GAN (generative adversarial network) and the new camera could be featured on the smartphone as well.

Xiaomi 12 is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery and will support a 67W fast charge technology along with 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Xiaomi 12 could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. For the charging technology mentioned above, the device might have a USB Type-C fast charge port and wireless charging as well. Xiaomi 12 could launch with Android 12-based MIUI 13 based on the speculations made previously.