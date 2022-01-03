iPhone 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra 5G, What’s Ideal in 2022

The smartphone industry witnessed a huge variety of devices being launched in 2021 from budget phones to mid-range categories to premium smartphones. However, it’s always the flagship devices offered by the companies that catch everyone’s eye. 2021 marked the launch of two such flagship series by two of the major smartphone manufacturers – Apple and Samsung. Apple brought in its usual iPhone series to the market whereas Samsung launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Series. The high-end models of both the series offer amazing features for the users and mentioned below are in-depth details of iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for users to make a choice between the two devices.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 6.1 inches display and supports up to 1200nits of brightness. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features HDR10. The display of the device also comes with scratch-resistant ceramic glass for protection. The device is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15. The device comes in four storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, 6GB + 512GB and 6GB + 1TB of RAM and internal storage. The memory cannot be expanded by an external slot.

Talking about the camera module of the device, iPhone 13 Pro features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MPp primary camera with an f/1.5 lens along with another 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 lens and a telephoto camera with an f/2.8 lens. The front of the device features a 12MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens. The device is backed by a 3,950mAh battery and supports a 23W fast charge technology. The charger is not included in the box. As far as the price of the device is considered, iPhone 13 Pro is available on the website with a starting price of Rs 1,19,000 for a 128GB internal storage variant whereas the high end 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,69,900.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung’s flagship device Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was launched last year and comes with a 6.8-inches AMOLED display and has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device features HDR10+ and supports up to 1500nits of brightness. The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 5G chipset for US and China whereas for the rest of the world it features an Exynos 2100 chipset. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G operates on Android 11 based One UI 3.0.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a quadruple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera along with a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The front of the device features a 40MP selfie shooter. The device comes with four storage variants as well – 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB of RAM and internal storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The high-end model of the device with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is available with a starting price of Rs 95,999 on the company’s website which is a discounted price.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra here feels like the ideal choice as it is available at a lower cost for higher storage variants and the camera specs are also better than iPhone 13 Pro’s specs.