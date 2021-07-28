Ever since OnePlus started losing out when it came to the software side of things, Samsung seemed to have picked up the mantle for the best Android manufacturer in terms of software support.

Samsung is, without a doubt the best brand in the Android camp when it comes to timely and stable updates and, by the looks of it, the company hopes to build on the same with Android 12 and its One UI version that is set to be based on the same.

On Wednesday, a community manager on Samsung's Korean forums, as was spotted by SamMobile confirmed that the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta build would be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series pretty soon. The rep also posted an image in Korean that detailed the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Soon Receive One UI 4.0 Beta!

Post translation it reads, be the first to experience the new Galaxy interface with Android 12 on the Galaxy S21 series! To add to this, the poster also lists out that this is applicable to carrier-locked as well as unlocked Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra devices.

It also serves another purpose, which is to encourage users to pay a visit to the Samsung Members applications and finding out the banner or notice that is related to the One UI 4.0 beta, but, with this, there is no clarity on whether or not registrations have started and are on offer for Korean users, at least as of now.

What this means is that One UI 4.0 beta is not far from an official launch and, it is also a welcome bit of news for S21 series users in areas like North America, Europe and India, since they might get the option to register soon.

Given how Android 12 has been, One UI's take on it could offer a colour extraction feature for the themes much like Stock Android's Material You and a new Privacy Dashboard.

For those of you who missed it, Android 12 comes equipped with a bold redesign that has been dubbed Material You. It has been subject to both criticism and love, but, what it is symbolic of is a revolutionary step that sees Google step out of its comfort zone.

Do remember as we mentioned above that Android 12 as of now is available as a beta build and when companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung do launch their versions of the same, the UI should look a bit different, if not something totally different, as very few companies, opt to keep bone stock Android.