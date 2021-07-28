WhatsApp Might Be Working on an Option to Transfer Chats From iOS to Android

Recent reports that surfaced on Wednesday revealed that WhatsApp was supposedly developing a simple method for its users to transfer their chat histories from iOS and Android.

This comes at a time when WhatsApp has finally moved past a rough patch that saw multiple users migrate to alternatives such as Telegram and Signal, owing to privacy concerns and WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy.

The report which comes via 9to5Google and WABetaInfo is pretty important since it could fix one of the most major annoyances when it comes to WhatsApp, which, as of now, offers no official method of transferring your data and chat from Android to iPhone or vice-versa.

WhatsApp Could Allow Easy Transfer of Chats!

The details for the same have appeared earlier, but no official report had been spotted. The screenshots that were shared by WABetaInfo do show an option to Move chats to Android within the iOS app.

Another screenshot highlights a screen with a prompt that asks the user to keep their specific iPhone unlocked with the WhatsApp app on, as a transfer was in place, So far though, evidence suggested that an iOS to Android transfer feature was going to be launched, but, WABetaInfo had reported chances of the vice-versa.

This transfer tool could also play a role within the new Switch to Android iOS app that Google is working on, at least as per a report by XDA Developers.

This would be quite similar to the Move to iOS app that Apple offers to allow for easy migration from Android to iOS, but, with this Android app, it could help ease the move to Android from iOS.

Previous reports that checked on the Google app's code mentioned that this WhatsApp transfer tool could be integrated within the same, so as to make it easier to move your data.

This news comes a couple of days after WhatsApp announced that it had finally started beta testing multi-device support for its platform, which, as per the Facebook-owned messaging service could allow users to access their key conversations from multiple different devices without having to keep their smartphone connected at all times.

Another WABetaInfo Report has mentioned chances of WhatsApp launching a new method to transfer chats between different phone numbers, but all of these features remain rumours, with no official hints or release data having been revealed.