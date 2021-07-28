The Indian smartphone market is witnessing the launch of some of the premium 5G smartphones in 2021. All the latest launches by different companies are equipped with modern chipsets and features. To capture the budget-centric market of India, smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Realme, OnePlus and many others have launched smartphones under Rs 30,000 price range. In this article, we will cover the best 5G smartphones available under Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus was teasing the launch of Nord 2 5G for a long period. Now the smartphone is finally available for Indian users. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available for Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Under the cover, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor. The smartphone runs on a 4500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. OnePlus has also featured Haptics 2.0 that will make gaming and overall usage much better for the user. Talking about the camera specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a triple camera setup and a 32MP IMX 615 selfie camera.

Oppo Reno6 5G

Oppo recently launched the Reno6 series that is packed with premium features and specifications. The Oppo Reno6 is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The Oppo Reno6 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90hz refresh rate. Under the body, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and designed to run on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone is available in two colour variants which are Aurora and Stellar Black.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is available for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Also, the device features an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ chipset combined with a Mali-G77 graphics processor. The Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on a 4500 mAh battery and 65W super dart charging. Realme has also featured dual speakers in the X7 Pro 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Another premium OnePlus smartphone on the list is Nord CE 5G. The smartphone is available for Rs 27,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Under the shed, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset packed with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus.