Most of the Android phones these days come with Qualcomm chips as their primary processing drivers under the hood. Apart from some of the budget phones, most phones these days boast of a Qualcomm SoC. Hence, it becomes a headline event if Qualcomm launches a new chipset; although the launch of a new flagship chipset is slightly away, but there have been details of the new SoC that Qualcomm seems to be working on. Previously, the chipset in talks was the Snapdragon 895, but as per the new leaks on the issue, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset is slated to be the Snapdragon 898. Along with the name, there are some more details available about this SoC; for example, it would feature an ARM X2 core.

New Design for Snapdragon 898

As per the reports on the Snapdragon 898 SoC, it would come with a layout of four clusters which would be designed in a 1+3+2+2 structure. Along with four efficiency cores, the two configured cores will be with a high-frequency clock and two with lower frequencies. The middle of the structure in the Snapdragon 898 would be the main performance cores. These cores, in turn, would be helped by a single peak performance core which is supposed to have the ARM X2 core, and if the reports are to be believed, it would be clocked at 3.09GHz.

Promising Geekbench Scores for New SoC

It’s worth noting that for SoC enthusiasts who are expecting that only the peak performance core would get an ARM upgrade, that’s not the case. While the peak performance core is supposed to be called the Kryo 780 Super, the standard Kryo 780 would still feature the ARM Cortex A710.

As for the efficiency cores, which are also of the Kryo 780 series, they would be based on ARM Cortex A510. Also, the exciting thing about the new cores is that all of them are based on the 64-bit ARM v9 core architecture. The new Snapdragon 898 is expected to be a powerful beast as the Geekbench scores highlight a score of around 1,250 for single-core and 4,000 for multi-core.