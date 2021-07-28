Recently there has been an extreme proliferation of Over-the-Top Services in India. With the influx of good content from the likes of big production houses and foray of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, there has been a barrage of new services like this. Not only the foreign content platforms, but the domestic platforms in the country like SonyLIV and others have garnered significant growth amidst this phenomenon. It’s only logical that applications and new services around OTT content would pop up and PlayboxTV is just that. The application bundles multiple OTT services under a single app. This allows the subscribers of PlayboxTV to access content from multiple sources in a single application and with a single subscription. The user does not have the hassle of keeping multiple subscription tracks and paying for different services.

Service Adds Two Major Names to Its Portfolio

In a new development, PlayboxTV has brought aboard two prominent services ZEE5 and SonyLIV. It’s worth noting that SonyLIV is the OTT application from the prominent broadcaster Sony Pictures Network, and ZEE5 does the same job for Zee Entertainment Ltd.

As for PlayboxTV, you should know that the application boasts of having 350+ channels that can be accessed live on the platform. Whereas, when it comes to OTT services, PlayboxTV boasts of having titles like Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Voot, EpicON, ZEE5, and Shemaroo. PlayboxTV is the result of the partnership between Next Trillion Technologies, and Microscan Infocommtech.

PlayboxTV Filling In a New Gap in OTT Industry

PlayboxTV founder and CEO, Amir Mulani said that he is excited about the development that is happening in the OTT space along with the new development with PlayboxTV’s partnership with prominent OTT content providers. He also added that PlayboxTV is evolving to cater to the needs of the consumers in the OTT segment, who are looking for a single aggregator where they can get all the content in one place. Vivek Arora, ZEE’s head of alliance and partnerships also mirrored the same thoughts and remarked that the company is excited to ink a deal with PlayboxTV and provide its content to a totally new demographic.