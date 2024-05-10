Moto Edge 50 Fusion Launching in India on May 16, Everything to Know

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Moto Edge 50 Fusion will be available in three colours - Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, and a Hot Pink. It sports a dual-camera setup at the rear with a segment's first 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera sensor.

Highlights

  • Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the country.
  • It is called the Moto Edge 50 Fusion.
  • The device has already been revealed on a Flipkart listing.

Follow Us

moto edge 50 fusion india launch details

Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the country. It is called the Moto Edge 50 Fusion. The device has already been revealed on a Flipkart listing. The listing tells us about the specifications, colour options, and the design of the device. The only major detail left to know is the price. The Moto Edge 50 Fusion will launch on May 16, 2024. Let's take a look at everything that is confirmed about the device.




Read More - Google Pixel 8a is Not What You Think

Moto Edge 50 Fusion, What's Confirmed

Moto Edge 50 Fusion will be available in three colours - Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, and a Hot Pink. It sports a dual-camera setup at the rear with a segment's first 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera sensor. The secondary sensor will be a 13MP ultrawide sensor and will also have the capability of macro vision. For selfies, there will be a 32MP sensor at the front. With this phone, you can record videos in 4K 30fps using both the front and back camera. There will also be support for OIS.

Read More - Apple Just Launched its Thinnest Product Ever, See What People are Saying

It will have the segment's brightest 144hz 3D Curved Display, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1600nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour support, and on-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC (not sure why not the 7 Gen 3)  with up to 12GB of RAM, will have IP68 certification and 68W TurboPower charging. The battery capacity of the device is 5000mAh and it will be able to support 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The device will run on Hello UI with the latest Android 14 out of the box. It will get 3 years of OS upgrades and four years of SMR updates.

To get the price details, tune in on May 16, 2024.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments