Moto Edge 50 Fusion Launching in India on May 16, Everything to Know

Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the country. It is called the Moto Edge 50 Fusion. The device has already been revealed on a Flipkart listing. The listing tells us about the specifications, colour options, and the design of the device. The only major detail left to know is the price. The Moto Edge 50 Fusion will launch on May 16, 2024. Let's take a look at everything that is confirmed about the device.









Moto Edge 50 Fusion, What's Confirmed

Moto Edge 50 Fusion will be available in three colours - Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, and a Hot Pink. It sports a dual-camera setup at the rear with a segment's first 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera sensor. The secondary sensor will be a 13MP ultrawide sensor and will also have the capability of macro vision. For selfies, there will be a 32MP sensor at the front. With this phone, you can record videos in 4K 30fps using both the front and back camera. There will also be support for OIS.

It will have the segment's brightest 144hz 3D Curved Display, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1600nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour support, and on-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC (not sure why not the 7 Gen 3) with up to 12GB of RAM, will have IP68 certification and 68W TurboPower charging. The battery capacity of the device is 5000mAh and it will be able to support 15 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The device will run on Hello UI with the latest Android 14 out of the box. It will get 3 years of OS upgrades and four years of SMR updates.

To get the price details, tune in on May 16, 2024.