Google Pixel 8a is Not What You Think

Google Pixel 8a was announced yesterday in India. The smartphone, expected to be a mid-range phone, isn't a mid-range phone. It is priced in the super-premium category. We will come to a price eventually, but before that, let's talk about what the device is all about. The Pixel 8a is supposed to offer you the best of the Pixel 8 series, but in a toned-down manner to keep the cost low. Note that this is not a review or the first impression of the device, as I don't have it in my hands yet. This is a general overview of what Google has announced.









Tensor G3 Powers the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, which we also saw in the other Pixel 8 series devices. So no difference in processor. I wonder how much this device will heat after using the Pixel 8 Pro.

It can enable all the AI features that you get in the Pixel 8 series. Things such as Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser is available on the Pixel 8a. There's a digital zoom feature up to 8x. In the camera department, you will get a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 13MP front-facing camera.

Of course, there's Gemini in the device. It will power the on-device AI features. From Circle to Search to Audio Emojis, everything is possible with the Pixel 8a.

Google has used the Actua Display tech on Pixel 8a, which allows the device to reach a peak brightness of 2000nits and a typical brightness of 1400nits. The display panel further supports 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device supports 5G and features a matte back and a polished aluminium frame.

It will also come with seven years of support for software updates. So, in retrospect, it is almost the Pixel 8, but with a downgraded camera system, if that makes sense. Let's talk about the price.

Pixel 8a Price in India

The price of the Google Pixel 8a in India is 52,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB variant. It is UFS 3.1 internal storage and 8GB of LPPDR5x RAM.

This is not the pricing for a mid-range phone. There's a bank offer for Rs 4,000 discoun, and exchange options available as well. However, instead of going for this, the Pixel 8 would be a better option, which is not too far priced from the Pixel 8a. It will likely have a better camera system, and overall experience.