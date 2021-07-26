Qualcomm Wraps Up World’s First 5G mmWave Data Connection Powered by Snapdragon X65

The American multinational corporation Qualcomm Technologies Inc has revealed that it has wrapped up the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with support for 200 Mhz carrier bandwidth. The pillars of the new milestone were the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System that covers new mmWave capabilities for global expansion with the addition of wider 200 Mhz carrier bandwidth in the mmWave spectrum. To successfully achieve the new milestone, Qualcomm used a smartphone form-factor test device which was powered by Snapdragon X65. Not only this but Keysight Technologies 5G Network Emulation Solution was also used that capitalises the UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to support wide spectrum band requirements.

The New Milestone Accelerates 5G mmWave Adoption

Alberto Cicalini, who is the Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc, stated that the new milestone gives strength to the acceleration of 5G mmWave adoption. Also, it enhances coverage, power, efficiency and performance for users with the help of advanced features and capabilities of the Snapdragon X65. He also added that all these developments under Qualcomm Technologies continue to thrive 5G mmWave commercialisation and advance 5G development.

The New Milestone is Possible by the Software-Upgrade Architecture of Snapdragon X65

Snapdragon X65 is the powerful pillar in the new milestone achieved by Qualcomm Techonoligies Inc. The software-upgrade architecture of Snapdragon X65 allowed for enhancements and expandability across 5G segments to allows new features and capabilities of the upcoming 3GPP release 16. Since the 5G network is rapidly expanding around the globe, the enhancements are being considered as some of the key milestones. Not only this, but the anticipated rollout of ultra-fast 5G mmWave in China and other regions, including the expansion of the network in various verticals such as compute, industrial, IoT and fixed wireless access, is beneficial for the 5G ecosystem.

In case you are not aware, Snapdragon X65 is Qualcomm Technologies’ fourth-generation 5G mmWave Modem-RF System for smartphones, compute, XR, Industrial IoT, mobile broadband, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access. Since most rivals have not even deployed their first mmWave solution, Qualcomm is heavily relying on Snapdragon X65. It is also expected that commercial mobile devices based on these Modem-RF solutions are expected to launch by the end of 2021.