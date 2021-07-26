Reliance Industry Limited (RIL) put out its quarterly earnings report just a few days back highlighting some of the prominent partnerships that it has made in the last quarter, ranging from April to June 2021. The telecom operator is at the UPPER edge of the competition with the most subscribers in its basket. As such, when it comes to the fifth generation 5G network technology, Reliance Jio sees itself as an innovator. In a new development, Reliance Platforms Ltd, a subsidiary of RIL, has remarked that in collaboration with NH Reliance Foundation it will develop a 5G enabled ambulance.

Reliance Jio to Leverage Low Latency Network

Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio said in a virtual press brief to the analysts on July 23 about the development of this ambulance. It’s worth noting that the 5G technology comes with way more use cases than the 4G tech could enable. As such, the telecom companies have been after experimenting with multiple usages which can happen on the back of this high-speed technology. Low latency remains one of the most sought-after features of 5G networks. As such, Thomas said that with the help of this 5G ambulance, every facility of a hospital emergency room would be available in this ambulance.

The President also remarked during the press meet about the applicability of the 5G technology in various verticals. The official also said that Reliance Jio is testing the use cases in these various segments, namely entertainment, education, and healthcare. As per the Mint report on the matter, RIL also inked some strategic and important partnerships in the industry with one of the major ones being with Google Cloud.

This partnership would help Reliance Jio in deploying 5G solutions for a lot of its products and even its retail branches like JioMart, and other services like JioSaavn and JioHealth. Reliance Jio has already gotten the nod to conduct 5G field trials along with the requisite spectrum for the same. In the last quarter, Reliance Jio's digital services business has recorded profits above Rs 9,000 crore and the revenue growth has been pegged at 44.9%.