Bharti Airtel has been radically upgrading its 4G networks across the country. Now the telco has deployed additional spectrum in two states, namely Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For the deployment, the telco has leveraged L900 technology which will help with boosting the indoor network coverage for the users. The telco has upgraded a total of 10,000 sites across the two states to enhance its 4G coverage and network performance.

Bharti Airtel Now Has Largest Spectrum Bank in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

With the spectrum deployment, Bharti Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The telco has a total of 65.4 MHz of spectrum across several frequency bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands. With the spectrum holdings, the company is very well positioned to offer 5G services to users living in the circles in the near future.

With the recent move from Bharti Airtel, now the customers of the telco will get superior network services in the two states. The indoor connectivity is also expected to recover with the said move. The recent spectrum deployment focused on adding frequencies in the 900 MHz band. This sub-GHz band will help the operator in boosting its network coverage throughout the two circles.

Even travellers on the highways and trains will be able to get uniform network services from Bharti Airtel. It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel has over 3.1 crore (31 million) subscribers living in the two circles. Further, the mobile networks of Bharti Airtel cover 97% of the population in the two states.

The improved network services will help subscribers of the telco living in the concerned circles with a better experience of working from home. Also, video conferencing and other things such as over-the-top (OTT) video consumption experience are also expected to become better.

To recall, Bharti Airtel had become the first operator in the country earlier this year to successfully demonstrate a live 5G commercial network in Hyderabad. The telco is also testing its 5G network in the Cyber Hub of Gurgaon and has been able to achieve download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.