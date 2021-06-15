Bharti Airtel Deploys Additional Spectrum in Odisha

Bharti Airtel has just deployed additional spectrum in Odisha. The second-largest telecom operator has already deployed additional spectrum purchased from the recently held auctions in multiple parts of the country. Odisha becomes the latest state/circle to see additional spectrum deployment from Bharti Airtel. Post the spectrum deployment, users consuming services of Bharti Airtel will see better connectivity during peak hours.

In an announcement, Bharti Airtel said that it has deployed additional spectrum in Odisha in the 900 MHz frequency band. The telco has added 5 MHz of additional spectrum in the said frequency band. But this is not all; the telco is also adding more spectrum in the higher frequency band in the state.

Bharti Airtel Adding More Spectrum in the 2300 MHz Band

Bharti Airtel will be further deploying additional spectrum in the state in the 2300 MHz band. The telco said that it has already started deploying additional 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in Odisha.

Once the additional spectrum in the 2300 MHz band is deployed in the circle, Bharti Airtel customers will be able to enjoy better internet speeds and a stronger coverage experience. Even users travelling on the highways of the state or through trains will be able to connect to the telco’s network easily through their smartphones.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel had acquired 16.4 MHz of spectrum in Odisha in the auctions that took place recently. It took the total spectrum holdings for Airtel in the state to 63.8 MHz. It is noteworthy that none of the other operators, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has this much spectrum in the state.

Bharti Airtel has spectrum across several frequency bands, including 900/1800/2100/2300 MHz bands. This has put the telco in a good position to build a base for offering 5G services in the near future.

The telco has time and again said that its network is 5G ready. In fact, Airtel is already testing its 5G network in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub and was able to deliver a throughput of 1 Gbps downloading speeds and close to 100 Mbps upload speeds.

With the deployment of additional spectrum in the 900 MHz band, Airtel users will be able to consume the network services of the telco with a great connectivity experience even when indoors.