India Witness Spike in 5G Smartphone Sales Despite Absence of Networks

India’s appetite for the adoption of the 5G network is pacing up as the demand for 5G smartphones is tearing the roof. Even though India is yet to witness the next generation of technology, consumers are inclining towards buying 5G smartphones to prepare themselves for the benefits that the 5G wave will offer. The renowned research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has predicted that the share of 5G-enabled smartphones from the total chunk of smartphones sales will touch 20-25% this year. Another joint report by Realme and Counterpoint Research reveals that even in the absence of a 5G network, the share of 5G smartphones sales in India reached 7%, and it might hit 21% for the full year.

5G Smartphones Pricing Directly Competes With 4G Smartphones Variant

One of the major reasons for thriving smartphones sales in the Indian market is the competitive pricing with 5G variants. The renowned smartphones brands Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple and more are offering 5G smartphones in the mid-premium and premium range above Rs 30,000 price range.

On the other side, brands like Oppo and Realme have already launched their 5G smartphones at the Rs 15,000 price range. Prabhu Ram, who is the head-industry intelligence group Cybermedia Research (CMR), stated that a major chunk of consumers are opting for 5G smartphones to be future-ready, whereas some stance of the population is adopting 5G smartphones to make a lifestyle statement.

5G is Luxury Feature in India

CMR revealed that in India, 5G-readiness is one of the top three buying considerations that pairs with battery life and smartphone brand imagery. One of the analysts also stated that 5G is a luxury feature in India which consumers are opting to be future-ready. Brands like Oppo and Realme are already using 5G as a selling feature and making affordable 5G smartphones under the price range of Rs 15,000.

It is also expected that 5G phone sales will account for nearly 32% of total sales in CY 2022. As per Realme reports, 4G required four years to reach 200 annual shipment units, whereas the 5G has hit the target in just half period, which is impressive considering the bloodbath that the entire globe experienced in 2020.