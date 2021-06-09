Realme 8 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Pick

It seems that the craze for 5G devices is starting to catch up in India, with a constant influx in 5G devices in the last couple of months. The budget market too is seeing competition that offers 5G, despite not having support for the same in the country. Today, Poco joined this group by launching the Poco M3 Pro, which is one of India’s cheapest 5G devices as of now.

This feat was initially achieved by Realme post the launch of the Realme 8 5G, which is priced exactly the same as the new Poco M3 Pro. This might result in doubts as to which one is better, so, read on ahead to know which one should be your choice of 5G budget smartphones.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Design

Both devices have the ability to grasp your eyeballs due to their unique designs. The Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G both make use of modern designs that opt for larger than usual camera modules. The former retains the bold design that was present on the Poco M3, under the name of Switchblade. It is available in blue, yellow and back to attract various crowds.

The latter goes for a stylish yet subtle design with a rectangular camera module to the back and a toned-down hue in black and blue colours, neither of which is quite as commanding as the options on the Poco device.

Furthermore, in design-related aspects, the M3 Pro offers a P2i coating to protect against splashes, whilst the Realme 8 5G has no such certification or rating. Overall, for those of you looking for a subtle design, the Realme will be more attractive, with the flashier crowd tending to move towards the M3 Pro.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Display

When it comes to the display, both the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme 8 5G make use of a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole on top. The displays offer a resolution of FHD+and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Do note that on paper, the Poco M3 Pro 5G does manage to inch out the Realme 8 5G due to the DynamicSwitch feature that allows the user to change the refresh rate from 30Hz to 90Hz depending on the content that is being consumed, which will also aid in battery savings.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Key Specifications

The Poco M3 Pro and the Realme 8 5G share spec sheets by quite a major margin, with both devices being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which is based on the 7nm process. The chips are coupled with the ARM Mali-G57 GPU. In terms of storage, the Poco offers 4+64GB and 6+128GB variants, with the Realme device offering three variants, namely 4+64GB, 6+128GB and the top tier 8+128GB option

Optics are also quite similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G featuring a 48MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme 8 5G offers the exact same configuration. The selfie snappers do differ, with the former featuring an 8MP selfie shooter, with the latter making use of a 16MP snapper.

Both devices make use of the same 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. The Poco M3 Pro comes with MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 11, whilst the Realme 8 5G comes with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. When it comes to the security side of things, both devices offer side-mounted fingerprint sensors and face unlocking.

Poco M3 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Pricing

This is the key differentiator, with the Poco M3 Pro 5G having been priced at Rs 13,999 for 4+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6+128GB variant. In contrast, the Realme 8 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4+64GB variant, with the 6+128GB variants being priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for 8+128GB variant.