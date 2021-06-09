SITI Broadband Almost Beats Jio, Airtel in This Category

SITI Broadband is a fairly small Internet Service Provider (ISP) when compared with the two giants that are Reliance Jio (JioFiber) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel Xstream Fiber). However, the company still offers broadband plans that are very competitive to the plans offered by the two top ISPs of India mentioned above. Note that SITI Broadband only provides services in select circles of the country. Today we are taking one high-speed broadband plan from the company and comparing it with the plans offered by Airtel and Jio. The plan that we will take from SITI Broadband is 200 Mbps. Let’s see what’s special about it.

SITI Broadband Plan That Comes Near to Beating Jio and Airtel’s Plans

SITI Broadband offers a 200 Mbps plan to its users living in Delhi, India. The plan can be purchased for Rs 899 per month (exclusive of taxes). There is an applicable fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the amount of data that users can consume. However, the FUP limit hasn’t been mentioned by the company on its website, which is strange.

Users can purchase this plan for the long term as well. Upon purchasing the plan for 6 months, users will be eligible to get one month of service free from the company. When users purchase the plan for 10 months, they will get two months totally free, which will mean that their plan will be valid for a complete one year.

The company takes activation charges from the customers, and it is non-refundable. However, if the customer decides to use his/her own modem/router for the connection, they will be exempted from paying any activation cost.

Let’s take a look at why this plan almost beats Jio and Airtel.

How Does 200 Mbps Plan from SITI Broadband Compare to Jio and Airtel’s Similar Plans?

Jio and Airtel both offer a Rs 999 plan where Jio offers users 150 Mbps speeds while Airtel offers 200 Mbps speeds. So, it is quite evident that the plan offered by SITI Broadband is much cheaper than the plans of Jio and Airtel and also offers good speed. But SITI Broadband’s plan stays a little behind the plans of Jio and Airtel.

With Jio and Airtel, users also get a ton of over-the-top (OTT) benefits, including Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Further, users are also eligible to get voice calling benefits from the company. But SITI Broadband doesn’t offer any voice calling benefit to the users. On top of that, there’s also a mystery here, and that is the FUP data offered with the plan. If users get less FUP data than Jio and Airtel’s plans, then there’s no point of the SITI Broadband plan.