Just after Apple announced tons of updates to its software operating systems and applications during the WWDC event, Google has decided that it is time to roll out the June feature drop for the Pixel range of smartphones.

In case you did not know, the organisation famous for multiple reasons is famous for introducing new features to its phones every three months via its Pixel Feature Drop. The latest update for June brings certain interesting additions.

The devices that will receive this update are the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3. Do note that all devices except those that are no longer supported will be receiving the update, but, certain features will be limited to a couple of devices.

What are The New Features Coming to Google’s Pixel

1. The first of these features is astrophotography videos. As per the name, users who own the Pixel 4 or later devices will now be able to record videos whilst clicking pictures under astrophotography mode. Users can try to hold off for longer exposure to click a shot to get more stars within the video.

2. The next feature is called Heads-up, which is a part of the Digital Wellbeing app. The feature basically allows for periodic alert users to look up from the handset’s screen whilst walking.

3. Locked Folder is another new feature that got announced during Google I/O 2021. The feature will allow users to save their photos and videos in Google Photos under a different called ‘Locked Folder’. These media files will be hidden locally on the phone and will be protected by biometrics.

4. A great safety feature that will be rolled out as part of this update is Car Crash Detection. It is present in the Personal Safety app and will not be accessible to users that own the Pixel 3a or 3a XL. The feature will automatically alert emergency services when a car crash is detected.

5. Call Screen will allow users to avoid spam calls. This feature is currently being rolled out in Japan. It was limited to the US and Canada till today.

6. Google’s Recorder is getting a new update that brings support for transcription in multiple English dialects, such as Australian Singaporean, Irish and British English.

7. To celebrate Pride month, Google is also adding Pride-themed wallpapers and sound. To add to this, another new feature is Gboard Smart Replies which automatically suggests phone numbers, URLs and email addresses.

Finally, one of the best updates is call actions using the Assistant, with Pixel 4 users being provided with the option to accept and reject calls via the assistant.