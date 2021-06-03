Realme, one of India’s top-selling smartphone brands on Thursday revealed that it would be globally launching the Realme GT 5G in June, in addition to another Realme GT camera flagship phone slated for July. At the company’s inaugural 5G summit that took place earlier today, the company, in partnership with GSMA, Qualcomm and Counterpoint Research spoke about 5G developments within the organisation.

With a specific theme by the name of “Making 5G Global: Accessibility for All,” Realme pledged on stage to make more affordable 5G-enabled phones accessible to approximately 100 million young consumers in a span of three years. Talking about its portfolio, it mentioned that in 2020, the smartphone maker launched 14 5G devices in 21 different markets, accounting for around 40 per cent of its products.

By 2022, the tech company from China has aimed to increase the number to over 20, increasing the ratio to 70 per cent across a span of 50 markets. The company is planning to launch a 5G mobile phone at around $100 or Rs 7,200 in the next few years, a move that could accelerate the 5G development in the country.

What Did The Event Mention

The event started off by talking about the Realme GT 5G, a phone that debuted in China sporting Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of key specifications, the smartphone uses a 64MP primary camera and houses a 120Hz AMOLED display. It also offers a 16MP selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The details regarding the aforementioned Realme GT flagship remain unknown.

Furthermore, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, at the 5G summit said that Realme would help in setting up a broader 5G ecosystem in collaboration with the company’s industry partners. Johnny Chen, the Brand Director at Realme also stressed the importance of 5G connectivity for the upcoming generations.

The company has additionally announced plans to set up over ten 5G pop-up stores globally so as to allow customers a chance to experience 5G capabilities via methods like cloud gaming, ultra-clear AR, live broadcasting, and more.

In order to support this Realme will also establish around seven R&D centres across the world in 2021. At the event, Mr Kalvin Bahia, the Principal Economista at GSMA Intelligence stated that the transition to 5G is inevitable across the world, adding that countries will still have to battle barriers such as affordability of the devices and costs of mobile data.