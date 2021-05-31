Realme X7 Max, Should You Buy or Wait?

Realme has just launched the rebranded Realme GT Neo 5G in India as the Realme X7 Max. The highlight of the device is that it has become the first smartphone in the country to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It has multiple features and specifications that might make a user feel like he/she is handling a flagship smartphone. Right from its design to the power and performance, the device looks pretty premium. However, the question is, is it the right time to buy the device when OnePlus is going to announce the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

To understand this better, let’s first take a look at what the Realme X7 Max comes with.

Realme X7 Max Complete Specifications

The Realme X7 Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is a 5G capable chipset. The device is further coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

It has an amazing FHD+ AMOLED display which is 6.43-inches long and supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 360Hz of touch-sampling rate. The device comes with support for an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a punch-hole cutout at the top housing the selfie sensor.

In the optics department, the device features a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the back is a 64MP IMX682 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

For connectivity, the device can support dual-5G SIM cards. It is worth noting that the Redmi X7 Max can support more 5G bands than the OnePlus 9 series. Let’s take a look at all the bands it can support.

5G NR – N1/N28A/N40/N41/N77/N78/N79 (total 7 bands); 4G LTE FDD: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B28A (8 bands); 4G TD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 (2515-2675MHz) (5 bands); 3G WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19, and 2G GSM: 850/900/1800/1900.

It can also support Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and a 65W fast-charger inside the box. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Let’s take a look at the pricing of the device.

Realme X7 Max Price in India

The Realme X7 Max has launched in two variants in India. The first variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has launched for Rs 26,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant has launched for Rs 29,999. It will be available in three colours – Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way.

Now talking about whether or not you should wait for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the answer is, you definitely should. Since the device is launching on June 10, there isn’t a lot of time left. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G might be available at a cheaper rate than the Realme X7 Max. However, one thing that we will be looking out for is the number of 5G bands the OnePlus CE 5G can support.