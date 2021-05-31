Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Will Come Under Poco Branding in India

Xiaomi’s spinoff brand Poco keeps launching smartphones that are rebranded Redmi devices. The Redmi Note 10 series was a hit in India due to its low pricing and cool specifications. There are Indian users who didn’t purchase the Redmi Note 10 or Note 10 Pro because they were waiting for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s launch in India. However, as per a leak from Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G might launch under the Poco branding in India. Here’s all you should know about this.

Poco X3 GT Might be the Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

There were some users who were wondering if the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G would launch as Poco F3 GT in India. However, the Poco F3 GT is reserved for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India, and now, according to the leak, it can be expected that the Poco X3 GT will be the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in India.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. Redmi could have gone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC for the smartphone; however, the use of the older generation chipset might be to bring 5G at a low cost to the consumers.

Not only in India, but other international markets such as Indonesia and Turkey might get the device under Poco branding only.

Since the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has launched in China, we know what we can expect from the Poco X3 GT in terms of specifications. The device might come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate with support for a maximum brightness of 1100nits.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device is expected to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. Further, it might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

There might be a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, users might get a 16MP selfie sensor.