Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Dimensity 1100 SoC and 5000mAh Battery Launched

Redmi is Xiaomi’s sub-brand that has popularised itself in the budget smartphone segment of the market. Redmi has launched its new Note 10 5G device in China as planned. The lineup would include two handsets, namely the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. In this article, we’ll tell you everything there is to know about the Pro version of the device.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specifications

Contrary to the rumours, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is a completely redesigned handset compared to its 4G versions Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max. The 4G counterparts sold outside China also lack features compared to their new 5G version. The only thing the 4G version of the device sports better is the AMOLED display missing from the 5G variant for the Chinese market. First things first, the front of the device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a punch-hole style selfie camera situated in the top centre.

The display is also capable of the dynamic refresh rate feature specifically known as the six-stage refresh rate function. This function enables the display to refresh at either 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz based on the content. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s display has a maximum brightness of 450 nits.

Talking about all that’s inside the device, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of Internal UFS 3.1 storage. It runs the MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 out of the box. The device has a dedicated quadruple cooling system to keep the temperatures in control. It runs on a 5000 mAh battery supported with a 67W charger in the box.

The charger is capable of charging the device fully in 42 minutes. The camera department is a triple camera setup with a 64MP wide lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It features a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. This camera system is a downgrade from the one featured in Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro max offered in international markets. In terms of connectivity, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC 3.0. It is IP53 rated and sports a fingerprint sensor on the side and USB Type-C. It lacks some sweet but forgotten slots like a 3.5MM jack and an expandable microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Price

The newly launched 5G device by Redmi comes in three colour options called Magic Green, Moon Soul and Star Yern. It comes in three different combinations of RAM and Internal memory. The base version comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at ¥1,599 or $250. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at ¥1,799 or $281. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ¥1,999 or $313. The handset sale is scheduled to start from June 01, 2021, where the base variant will be sold at a discounted price of ¥1,499 or $234.