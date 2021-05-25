Redmi Note 8 2021 Official Now, Check Specifications

Xiaomi has just unveiled its new ‘Redmi Note 8 2021’ edition. The device has launched for the global markets, and the Indian availability is still a question. It comes with most of the features that were expected from it based on the leaks. The device can potentially kill the sale of the Redmi Note 9 series that is also powered by the same chipset. The Redmi Note 8 2021 can be a decent entry-level 4G smartphone for users who want something really powerful for a very small price. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 8 2021 Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 2021 has launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display. The screen of the smartphone is protected with the covering of a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As was already confirmed by the company, the device comes powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The device comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will be available in two internal storage options – 64GB (base model) and 128GB (superior model). Xiaomi has further allowed the users to expand the internal storage of the Redmi Note 8 2021 up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP GM1 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and doing video calls, there is a 13MP sensor at the front.

It can support dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS + GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for fast charging. The device will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that can support 18W fast charging.

The device has launched in three colours – Moonlight White, Neptune B blue, and Space Black. Unfortunately, the price of the device is unknown at the moment. However, Xiaomi has listed the smartphone on its global website mi.com, and it should be available soon for the Russian and European markets. The company hasn’t shared any details about the availability of the device in other markets.