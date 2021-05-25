Realme Announced Its First Sub-Brand DIZO in India, Everything You Should Know

Realme has finally launched its most awaited TechLife ecosystem brand DIZO today in India. The company has made the new brand live on all the social media handles along with the official website. However, the company is yet to reveal anything about the devices which are going to be launched in India soon. DIZO has shared two new tweets confirming the launch of the brands along with a teaser video and link to the official website. Let’s have a detailed look at the newly launched brand and see what exactly the company is planning to launch.

Everything You Need to Know About DIZO

DIZO, the sub-brand of Realme, has been brought into existence to launch AIoT devices under the brand. Going with the official website, the DIZO has mentioned that the brand will cover categories like smart entertainment, smart home, smart care, and accessories. As mentioned above the company is yet to disclose any information about the devices, but we can expect to see some smart speakers, smartwatches, smart glasses, smart lamps, TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, power banks and more.

DIZO went live on all the social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well. The company has shared a teaser video that claims that the brands have made all the arrangements before launching in terms of service. The 45-second teaser video suggests that the company has more than 320+ support centres in 310 cities in the country.

The company is using the tagline “Be Different” on all the video and social media posts. So far we know nothing about the upcoming products which are going to be launched under DIZO branding, but we can expect that the company will soon start teasing about the device and we will get some more details.

According to a report from GSM Arena, the brand is aiming to launch over 100 new AIoT products. In an interview with the publication company, CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company is aiming to become the number one audio, wearable, smart TV brand in the country. India has more than 15 million AIoT users and it’s a big number for any company to achieve.