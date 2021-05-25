Netflix to Expand to Gaming Segment by 2022

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms that the world currently has. It competes with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, amongst many more. Two things gained extreme popularity in the Covid-19 pandemic situation – Online Gaming and streaming. According to multiple reports, Netflix is going to enter the gaming space as soon as 2022.

According to a report by The Information and a recent report by Axios, Netflix could offer its subscribers an Apple Arcade-like bundle as early as 2022. Netflix would include in-house developed titles and games developed by indie developers in this suite of downloadable games. A report by Reuters further claims that Netflix would also be hiring a dedicated gaming executive to handle this gaming segment.

Netflix and Its Experiments

Netflix has had its fair share of interactive content on its platform. Titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls’ You vs Wild are great instances of this as they offer the viewer choices based on which the adventure entails.

Netflix has come closest to adding video game IP with a twist with the adapted Minecraft: Story Mode. All this goes to show that Netflix hasn’t been afraid to experiment with the kind of content it offers its subscribers. It will surely be interesting to see Netflix as a newcomer in the gaming space as well. Other than choose-your-own-adventure style titles, Netflix offers series based on video games like The Witcher and Castlevania, both of which have gained substantial popularity in their own segments.

Things to Expect From Netflix’s Gaming Segment

Netflix has refused to comment on its entry into the gaming space officially. The streaming platform stated to The Polygon that it was excited to do more with interactive entertainment. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about Netflix’s plans in this regard.

It would not be too harsh to assume that Netflix would have a tough time mark its stand in the gaming streaming market already occupied by giants like Amazon and Google. If it decides to offer a one-time batch of downloadable titles, the next step would be to decide its focus platforms. Games like Fortnite have been exhibited that being popular on multiple consoles, PC, mobile is viable.

Netflix’s strong subscriber base of 207 million paying users could definitely give it an edge over its competitors that haven’t been able to gain much popularity in the gaming segment. This decision would also assist Netflix in adding a new subscriber base that has been forecasted to be stagnant in 2021 after its boom in 2020. However, these plans seem to be “in flux” for now, according to Reuters.