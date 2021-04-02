Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans Compared With Jio and Airtel



All the private operators, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio, provide their users with prepaid plans that come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Do note that none of the operators offers the Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit, but only the Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit with their plans.

For the unaware, the annual subscription cost of Disney+ Hotstar VIP is only Rs 399, whereas the Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs 1,499 annually. With the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, users can’t access all the premium English and Hindi content on the platform.

Jio and Airtel offered plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit since last year. Even Vi joined the party recently and started offering the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with three of its plans.

Let’s look at all these plans and compare them to find out which operator provides the best offerings.

Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plans

Vi offers three prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. The cheapest of the three costs Rs 401 and provides users with unlimited voice calling, 3GB daily data + 16GB bonus data and 100 SMS/day for 28 days.

The second plan costs Rs 601 and offers unlimited voice calling, 3GB daily data + 32GB bonus data, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days.

Lastly, the third plan costs Rs 801 and offers users unlimited voice calling, 3GB daily data + 48GB bonus data, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

Note that all of the plans mentioned above also come with Vi’s ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all Night’ offer. Further, users get free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers a total of four prepaid plans with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. These plans cost Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599, respectively.

All of the plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. But their data benefits and validity period differ.

The Rs 401 plan offers users 3GB daily data + 6GB bonus data for only 28 days. The Rs 777 plan provides users with 1.5GB daily data + 5GB bonus data for 84 days. Both Rs 598 and Rs 2,599 plans offer 2GB daily data to the users for 56 and 365 days, respectively. The Rs 2,599 plan further offers 10GB bonus data to the users.

Note that all the plans include a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Bharti Airtel Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers three unlimited data and voice benefits prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. There is also a data-only voucher that comes with the concerned OTT benefit, but we are excluding it from the list because it is different in nature from the plans listed above.

The three plans from Airtel that provide Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit costs Rs 448, Rs 599, and Rs 2,698, respectively.

These plans come with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The Rs 448 voucher offers users 3GB daily data for 28 days, while both the Rs 599 and Rs 2,698 vouchers provide users with 2GB daily data for 56 days and 365 days, respectively.

Note that all the prepaid plans also offer users a free 1 month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Verdict

To conclude, if the competition is between plans that offer validity up to 84 days, there is no way Airtel and Jio’s Disney+ Hotstar VIP prepaid plans can compete with the plans from Vi.

Vi offers more data and other unique offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all night.’ However, if the competition is between plans with year-long validity, only Jio and Airtel remain in the arena.

Between the top two operators of the country, Jio’s long-term Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is slightly ahead of Airtel as it offers more data for a lesser price.