How Tata Sky Users Can Change Registered Mobile Number

Tata Sky subscribers can change their registered number using offline and online channels

By April 2nd, 2021 AT 9:00 AM
    tata-sky-registered-mobile-number

    Tata Sky, one of the popular Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in India, offers dynamic services and plans to its customers. With the sole motive of providing convenience and hassle-free services to users, the service provider offers genre-based DTH packages. Using their registered mobile number, subscribers can easily change their plans and packages.

    Tata Sky has a great support system and self-help system for the subscribers for catering to their different demands directly from the official website. Subscribers can easily change their registered mobile number using the support system. To know how to change the registered mobile number in Tata Sky, follow the article to the end for a detailed guide.

    Steps to Change Tata Sky Registered Mobile Number Online

    If you want to change your registered number online, you can simply visit the official website of Tata Sky. If you are already a registered user, log in to the website and go to ‘My Account’ and click on the profile section.

    Under the profile section, you will see the registered number and an alternative number (if only provided). Click on the ‘edit profile’ button, then type the new mobile number you want to use as the registered mobile number. Click on the save button to save the changes.

    Once you have changed the registered number, all your transaction-related and other messages will be sent to the new number.

    Steps to Change the Registered Number Offline

    If you do not have a MyTataSky online account, you can contact the Tata Sky helpline number and change your registered mobile number conveniently. The helpline number will vary depending on the area you live in. Once you connect to the customer care executive, you can ask him/her to change your registered mobile number. To validate your requirement, you will have to share important details such as your name, address, old number and other crucial information.

