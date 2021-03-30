How to Track Current Location Using Smart Phone Number

In the modern world, the safety of our loved ones is of prime concern. Imagine not being able to connect with your loved ones for a brief period and being unaware of their exact location. Scary, isn’t it? No one would like to be in that situation. To remove the hassle, technology offers users to track someone’s location using their cell phone number. In this article, we have covered everything that you need to know about tracing a mobile number current location.

Steps to Track Location Using Cell Phone Number

Sign up for a Spyic account. Once you sign up, you will receive the installation instructions via email. Follow the instructions to install the app. Then, select a monthly plan at your convenience. If you want to track only one number, you can go for a premium plan, or you can go for the corporate or family plan if you want to track many numbers.

Start the app using the setup wizard, then select whether you want to use it for Android or iOS as a target platform. Then log in to your web dashboard and select the tracker feature from the selection menu on the left to track the desired cell phone number.

More things to Know About

If you want to track the iPad or iPhone, you need the iCloud details of the person’s account that is set in the target device. To track an Android phone, you need to download and install the software on the target phone. Also, Spyic does not require jailbreak or root.

No one can know that they are being tracked. To set up a Spyic account, you will just have to follow simple steps and download the app. All the instructions will be shared over your email. You will also get the option to download the app from your PC or smartphone.

Do note that we don’t endorse any illegal activity through this article. It is just information for you to be able to track down your loved ones in case they are not responding normally or need help.