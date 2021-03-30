How to Track Current Location Using Smart Phone Number

We do not endorse Spyic account to track the current location of users. It is just a convenient method to keep a tab on your loved ones

By March 30th, 2021 AT 9:00 AM
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    stop-calls-without-flight-mode

    In the modern world, the safety of our loved ones is of prime concern. Imagine not being able to connect with your loved ones for a brief period and being unaware of their exact location. Scary, isn’t it? No one would like to be in that situation. To remove the hassle, technology offers users to track someone’s location using their cell phone number. In this article, we have covered everything that you need to know about tracing a mobile number current location.

    Steps to Track Location Using Cell Phone Number

    Sign up for a Spyic account. Once you sign up, you will receive the installation instructions via email. Follow the instructions to install the app. Then, select a monthly plan at your convenience. If you want to track only one number, you can go for a premium plan, or you can go for the corporate or family plan if you want to track many numbers.

    Start the app using the setup wizard, then select whether you want to use it for Android or iOS as a target platform. Then log in to your web dashboard and select the tracker feature from the selection menu on the left to track the desired cell phone number.

    More things to Know About

    If you want to track the iPad or iPhone, you need the iCloud details of the person’s account that is set in the target device. To track an Android phone, you need to download and install the software on the target phone. Also, Spyic does not require jailbreak or root.

    No one can know that they are being tracked. To set up a Spyic account, you will just have to follow simple steps and download the app. All the instructions will be shared over your email. You will also get the option to download the app from your PC or smartphone.

    Do note that we don’t endorse any illegal activity through this article. It is just information for you to be able to track down your loved ones in case they are not responding normally or need help.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Stop Incoming Calls Without Flight Mode

    All the telecom operators in India have been taking several measures to control spam calls. Yet, after all these measures...

    module-4-img

    How to Track Current Location Using Smart Phone Number

    In the modern world, the safety of our loved ones is of prime concern. Imagine not being able to connect...

    module-4-img

    Gigatel 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Costs a Whopping Rs 999 Per Month

    Gigatel is a private broadband service provider based out of the capital of India, New Delhi. At present, the internet...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Will Bharti Airtel Ever be Able to Overcome Reliance Jio

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Offering Up to Rs 60 Cashback on Unlimited Prepaid Recharges

    module-4-img

    5G Smartphones in India Aren’t Worth the Extra Money: Opinion

    module-4-img

    Trai Says SBI, HDFC and More Banks on SMS Regulations Defaulter List