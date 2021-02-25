How to Check Your BSNL Phone Number

State-owned telecom operator BSNL is one of the trusted service providers in India. Even though private telecom operators have a colossal base, BSNL has a large customer base that enjoys multiple services and offers. If you have just signed up for BSNL services, you must have a hard time remembering your mobile number. The state-owned telco knows the hassle behind remembering phone numbers. To reduce that hassle, BSNL offers multiple options that allow users to know their phone number. If you are a new BSNL user, follow the article to the end.

Steps to Know BSNL Phone Number Through USSD Codes

BSNL has defined a special set of USSD codes to aid users in knowing account balance, data plan availability and more. BSNL users also get a specific USSD code through which they can know their phone number. To check the phone number, dial ‘*222#’ from your BSNL mobile number. Once the call is connected, users will instantly see an SMS on their screen, which will display the mobile number. BSNL USSD codes are one of the simplest ways to know phone numbers. The codes work for both prepaid and postpaid BSNL users.

Steps to Know BSNL Phone Number Through App

You must be wondering if there is any way to know the phone number? The answer is yes. BSNL users can also use the BSNL app to know their phone number. To know the phone number, download the official BSNL app from the Play Store or App Store. Once downloaded, log in to the app with your mobile number. The app will log in and show the phone number of BSNL users on the home screen.

BSNL app also offers multiple benefits and offers to users. If you are an active BSNL user, you can use the app to recharge your account and enjoy various discounts.