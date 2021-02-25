Vivo X60 Might Launch by March End in India, Receives BIS Certification

Vivo is expected to launch the X60 series in India very soon. More specifically, the Chinese smartphone maker can launch it as soon as March-end. The device is currently available on the Chinese market. But just a few days back, Mobiles91 spotted the X60 Pro on several listing platforms such as BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and EEC. The listings suggest that Vivo won’t just reveal the device for India but other international markets. The vanilla Vivo X60 was recently spotted on the Indonesia Telecom platform with a model number that was also listed on BIS, which hints that the device is expected to launch very soon.

Vivo X60 Series Specifications (China Variants)

The Vivo X60 series has three devices – X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+. Two of the devices, X60 and X60 Pro, have received certification and been listed on the BIS platform, but the X60 Pro+ is yet to be listed; thus, its India launch is not in the books at the moment.

The Vivo X60 series has devices with a premium design and elegant look to them. The X60 Pro comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC, but in India, the SoC might be different.

The device is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage; this variant is expected to arrive in India. There is a 4,200mAh battery inside the device with support for 33W fast-charging.

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary lens. Further, the device has an in-display fingerprint scanner and is 5G supportive.

As for the Vivo X60 vanilla variant, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear, and it comes with a 4,300mAh battery. There are very less differences between the Pro model and the vanilla variant. More specifications would be known upon the launch of the devices.