Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to Launch Very Soon in India

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A32 5G very soon in India

By February 25th, 2021 AT 4:09 PM
    Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A32 5G very soon in India. This can be assumed by looking at the device’s support page on the official website of Samsung India that went live recently. There is not much information on the page, but since the device has already launched for the European market, only negligible or no changes on the A32 5G are expected for the Indian market. The model number that can be seen listed on the support page – ‘SM-A326B/DS’ is the model number of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, according to a report from SamMobile.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and come powered by an octa-core 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    The device might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. There might be a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device for additional security, and it might arrive with Dolby Atmos technology for a surround-sound experience.

    The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 13MP sensor at the front.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price

    The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to launch in the mid-range segment. The device was launched for EUR 279 (approximately Rs 25,000) for its 64GB base variant. Pricing might be around the same range, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant might be priced somewhere around Rs 27,000 mark.

    It was launched in four different colour options for the Europe market – Awesome Blue, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Black. The same colours might be launched for the Indian market.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

