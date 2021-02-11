Want to Port from Jio to Airtel? Here is How You Can Do It

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) has been offering telecom users to shift their service provider with ease without changing their primary mobile number. Network providers have been competing with each other to offer the best packs and services from their competitors. Two of the biggest network service providers in India are Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. If you are a Jio user, you can port your mobile number to Airtel and enjoy the benefits and services offered by the telecom operator.

How to File SMS Request to Port Jio to Airtel?

Jio users can port to different telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and more. To port your Jio number, open the messaging app on your phone and start a conversation with 1900. Type ‘PORT’ space ‘Mobile Number’ and send the SMS. Once you share the SMS, you will get a unique porting code. Visit the nearby Airtel store and ask the customer desk to facilitate the documents and other necessary information regarding portability. Pay the porting fees and wait for the document verification process. Once the process is completed, the store operator will provide you with the Airtel SIM card.

Documents Required for MNP Service

MNP service requires official information and documents regarding the user. Address proof and passport-sized photograph are two important documents which are necessary for user verification. Since the process has been shifted to digital methods, users have to provide biometric verification to complete the porting process at the time of document verification and use the services of Airtel.

Generally, the porting process stretches around 5 to 7 working days. Until then, users get the service in their existing prepaid and postpaid Jio connections. Once the verification process is completed, cellular connectivity stops in the Jio SIM card and users have to shift to their new Airtel SIM card to continue consuming telecom services.