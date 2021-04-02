How to Resolve SIM Not Provisioned MM2 Error

SIM or Subscriber Identity Module card is a smart card that contains all the data like client character, telephone number, area, contact list, individual security keys, instant messages, and organization approval information. This little chip lets you enjoy an array of services offered by the network provider on your smartphone.

The ‘SIM not provisioned’ error message is a common issue that pops up when people use a new SIM card. The message shows up when you set up an association among cell phones and network provider. Also, the error message additionally pops up when your SIM card has not completely started. Follow the article to the end to understand the ‘SIM not provisioned MM2’ error and resolve the issue using simple steps.

Steps to Resolve SIM Not Provisioned MM2 Error

When the ‘SIM Not Provisioned and MM2’ error message is shown, restart your smartphone. If the error is caused by network blockage, it will be fixed immediately as soon as you restart your device.

If the error is not fixed from restarting the smartphone, re-insert the SIM card. It might be possible that the SIM card is not inserted properly. If the SIM card is placed in the right spot, insert the SIM in another smartphone and check for the errors. If the error still exists, you will have to replace the SIM card.

Additional Steps to Resolve SIM Not Provisioned MM2 Error

If you purchase a new SIM card, it takes 24-48 hours for initiation, as defined by the rules. If the error message appears just after you purchased the SIM card, wait for the SIM activation and contact the telecom operator for activation process details.

If the problem still exists, we would advise you to contact your telecom service provider. It might be that the error is prevailing because of activation failure from the network provider’s side. Once you reach out to the telecom service provider, all the errors related to ‘SIM Not Provisioned and MM2’ should be resolved.