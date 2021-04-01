Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand is known for its wide range of smartphones across the globe. However, that is only one side of the coin because the other side is acquired by the software department which seems to offer an array of features and make the Realme smartphones stand out in the crowd. The company has already launched its latest Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and in this article, we have garnered the top five features of the newly launched Realme UI2.0 update which might leave you amazed.

Mini and Floating Windows

There are many instances when you use apps on your smartphone and switch to different apps without closing them because you need them as well. But you need to keep on opening the multitasking panel to switch from one app to another. To make this more convenient for users, Realme UI 2.0 comes with mini and floating windows that will allow users to use two apps simultaneously. You need to activate this feature from the overview menu.

All you need to do is to tap on the menu icon of the app placed at the top right corner of the overview window. You have to select the options for mini and floating windows or you can also tap and hold the app for a few seconds and swipe down to ping that app on your home page as a floating window. You can remove or place the app as per your requirement.

Realme Dual-Mode Audio

Realme dual-mode audio allows users to share music with their friends and family sitting next to you in a few simple clicks. You can source music to wired earphones and Bluetooth earphones simultaneously. This feature can be accessed via the volume menu or you can head to the settings app > Realme Lab > Dual-mode audio

Dark mode

The Realme UI 2.0 allows users to customize the entire experience. The update comes with three different hues called enhanced black, medium, and gentle gray. The new feature also allows users to adjust icons and wallpaper to dark mode. It also forces third-party apps to follow the dark mode UI.

Quick Camera Share

The Realme UI 2.0 has added a new quick share button in the camera UI, this will help users to quickly share the photos on their social media accounts without shifting from the camera app to others. Once you capture a picture or a video you can head to preview and swipe up to trigger the options to edit and share. You can directly share the picture or video on your social media handle without stepping out of the camera app. It’s obviously not a very big achievement but this helps you in making your workflow smoother.

Personalization Settings

This feature will allow users to choose from a bunch of presets or create their colour scheme as per their choice. This will allow you to add and remove rows/columns from the home screen, change icon shape and size, change fonts, and a lot more under one single menu. For this, you need to head to the setting app and select Personalizations, here you will find all the customization settings.