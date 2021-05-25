Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Microsoft has expanded its laptop lineup in India with the launch of its Surfaced Laptop 4 today. According to the company, the laptop will be available for sale in India for commercial and education customers as well. The newly launched laptop will be exclusively available for sale in the country via authorized retailers on the Amazon India website.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with highlighted features like a 15-inch display, Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, and more. The newly launched laptop packs a massive 16GB RAM stick to deliver a seamless performance. Under the hood, it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications, features, and price of the Surfaced Laptop 4.

Surface Laptop 4 Price in India

Surface Laptop 4 in India is priced at Rs 1,02,999 for the base variant with a 13.5-inch display with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and 8GB of RAM with 256GB SSD. At the same time, you can also opt for the 15-inch variant with AMD Ryzen 7 4980U for Rs 1,34,999. The 13.5-inch model with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage will be up for sale at Rs 1,51,999.

The newly launched laptop will be up for sale via a commercial reseller, retail store, and Amazon India. Consumers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444.

Surfaced Laptop 4 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with a 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast display with touch support. Under the hood, the notebook is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors. The Surface Laptop 4 is backed by up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD and equipped with Omnisonic speakers for a better audio experience backed by Dolby Atmos.

Besides, the laptop also offers a front-facing HD camera sensor for video calls and clicking pictures. On the connectivity front, the Surface Laptop 4 offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop will be up for sale in Black and Platinum colours options.