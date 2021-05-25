Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Might Soon Make Its Way to India

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. The news has been confirmed by the Xiaomi India Marketing Lead Sumit Sonal via a post on his Twitter account. Sumit didn’t reveal anything specific about the launch date or device name; he just shared a teaser poster on his Twitter handle. Meanwhile, an alleged ROM for the Indian model of Mi 11 Lite 4G has appeared in Telegram, revealing some of the details. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G models in their home country China, and it seems that the company is now looking at a global launch.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Leak

Xiaomi has yet to confirm anything about the India launch of the Mi 11 Lite, but Sumit’s latest teaser comes with the caption “_IT_ & L_AD_D,” which is expected to stand for “Lite & Loaded”, which is expected to be referring to the Mi 11 Lite. Notably, the tweet does not reveal any device name and release date of the handset, so it’s recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt. Going with a Telegram channel named MIUI Updates Tracker, a new ROM for Mi 11 Lite 4G has been spotted. The ROM comes with an Android version V12.0.4.0.RKQINXM is based on Android 11. Considering this, we can safely assume that Xiaomi might launch the smartphone soon in India.

Mi 11 Lite 4G Specifications

Thanks to the Chinese launch, we know something about the Mi 11 Lite 4G. The smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and 402ppi pixel density. The handset comes with HDR10 support, 800 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP telemacro camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, Mi 11 Lite offers a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.