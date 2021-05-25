Tecno Spark 7 Pro Launched in India Starting at Rs 9,999

In the front, the phone features a 6.6 inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a punch hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the display

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro

    Tecno has launched its brand new budget handset Spark 7 Pro, featuring a triple camera setup in India on Tuesday. As the competition in the budget smartphone space is heating up, this device would be Tecno’s offering to the market to compete with the likes of Redmi, Poco and Samsung. With a massive 5000mAh battery, this device is surely going to be a great contender offering fairly decent specs at a pocket-friendly price.

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro Full Specifications

    At the front, the phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the display. On the software department, Tecno Spark 7 Pro is powered by Mediatek’s octa-core Helio G80 Processor.

    It comes with the Android 11 out of the box paired with Tecno’s in house HiOS 7.5 user interface. It runs on a massive 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two variants with 4GB and 6GB DDR4x RAM. Talking about the triple rear camera setup, it sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI lens. This camera setup is assisted with a quad-LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual flash module.

    As far as the connectivity option in this device, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB and even after being a budget offering, it still has the 3.5mm headphone jack intact. It has 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

    Techno Spark 7 is also loaded with some good to have features like Face Unlock 2.0, eye tracking auto-focus and different modes in the camera department like Timelapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, 2k recording and video bokeh. This budget smartphone would compete with devices like Poco M3, Realme C25 and Samsung’s Galaxy M12.

    Pricing for Techno Spark 7 Pro in India

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro will be available in two variants in India. The 4GB RAM variant comes at a price of Rs 9,999, and the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. There are many colour options available for the handset, including Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green. The handset will be sold through Amazon from May 28th.

    If you own an SBI Credit card, you get a 10% discount as a launch offer on the purchase of this device. The discount will also be applicable for EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options.

