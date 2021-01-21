Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With Core i5 10th Gen Processor and Up to 16GB of RAM Debuts in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has finally made its debut in India. Launched at the end of October 2020, it is the cheapest Surface laptop available in the company’s portfolio. While the Surface Laptop Go made its debut in several markets two months ago, the Redmond-giant chose it to launch in India now. The Surface Laptop Go is aimed at the students and comes with Core i5 10th Gen processor along with up to 16GB of RAM. The base model of the laptop costs just Rs 63,499 in India, however, the bummer here is the variant packs just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The 8GB+128GB model should e an ideal one for many at Rs 71,999. The Surface Laptop Go retains a lot of features from the Surface Laptop 3 like touch screen, metallic body, USB Type-C port and magnetic charging connector.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Specifications and Features

The next-generation Surface Laptop machines’ launch is right around the corner and there’s no better time for the company to launch the Surface Laptop Go in India. The Surface Laptop Go is one of the lightest laptops available in the market right now at just 1.11kg. It measures 278.18×205.67×15.69mm. The laptop features a 12.45-inch PixelSense screen with touch screen support and 3:2 aspect ratio. The addition of touch screen support is the icing on the cake.

The Surface Laptop Go is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th Generation processor. Microsoft launched the laptop in four variants- 4GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB. Besides the 4GB+64GB model, the remaining three models offer an SSD and LPDDR4X RAM.

Ports on the Surface Laptop Go include a USB-A, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack to the left, followed by the magnetic charging port to the right. The port options are very limited on the Surface Laptop Go. As for connectivity options, we are looking at the presence of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. This machine runs Windows 10 Home in S mode and rocks a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

Other features of the Surface Laptop Go include a full-size keyboard that offers 1.3mm key travel, precision trackpad, Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in using the in-built fingerprint scanner, Dolby Audio, 720p HD webcam and finally Microsoft promises a full-day of battery on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Pricing and Availability

Unlike the Apple MacBook Air with M1 chipset which starts at Rs 92,990, the Surface Laptop Go starts at just Rs 63,499. However, the base variant may not receive much reception because of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of slow eMMC storage. The 4GB+64GB retails for Rs 63,499, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 71,999, the 8GB+256GB model can be picked up for Rs 91,999, and the 16GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 1,10,999. Microsoft has launched the Laptop Go in only Platinum colour option, whereas the machine is available in other colours such as Ice Blue and Sandstone in other countries.

The laptop can be purchased starting January 22 across all the major offline and online stores.