JBL C115 TWS Earbuds Launched in India, Check Specifications and Price

JBL has launched new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in India, namely ‘JBL C115’. These TWS earphones fall in the mid-range or semi-affordable range for a lot of people. Regardless of their price, they offer great utility and features. One of the highlights of the JBL C115 is its 21 hours of playback time. They have an in-ear design that should fit comfortably for most users and have launched in four different colours to give users flexibility in choosing the one they like the most. Read head to find more about the specifications of JBL C115 TWS earbuds.

JBL C115 TWS Earbuds Specifications

The JBL C115 TWS earbuds come with 5.8mm drivers and support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The size of the drivers isn’t very promising, but the way JBL manufactures and designs its audio products, users should get an amazing sound experience through these TWS earphones. The JBL C115 TWS earbuds come with support for autonomous connectivity (mono and stereo). This means that you can use one earpiece for listening to music and the other for attending a call.

They come with an in-ear design that is likely to be comfortable for most users and fit perfectly. The company offers three different sizes of ear tips in the box for those who find the default ear tips not a good fit.

These earphones can offer a battery life of up to 21 hours. This includes 6 hours of battery life that earbuds offer and the 15 hours which the case offers. There are touch controls which allow hands-free calling, changing of music, and activating voice assistant. The JBL C115 TWS earbuds come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To enhance the sound quality and experience, these TWS earbuds come with JBL Pure Bass support. There is a USB Type-C cable inside the box for charging purpose. These TWS earbuds weigh 73 grams with the case.

JBL C115 TWS Earbuds Price

JBL has launched the C115 TWS earbuds for Rs 4,999 in India. These TWS earphones are already selling through Amazon and available in four different colours: White, Red, Black, and Mint. There are multiple offers available to purchase these earphones such as no-cost EMI, one year Hungama Music subscription, and Amazon Pay later cashback. Whether or not these earphones are successful in giving competition to existing TWS earbuds such as OnePlus Buds and Realme Buds Air Pro which come around the same price range, only time will tell.