OnePlus Nord CE 5G Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 750G and 64MP Camera

At the start of the year It was expected that Oneplus would launch the Nord series smartphone alongside the launch of the OnePlus 9 series. However, we haven’t seen that happening at the launch event. Yesterday a report from TechRadar citing an interview of OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirming that the company is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. Lau also revealed that the handset will fall in the mid-range price segment and also uncovered some of the details which we will explain further in this article.

OnePlus Nord CE Specification Leak

Now in the latest development, a report from Android Central surfaced on the web claiming that they know some more important information about the OnePlus Nord CE. Citing an industry source the publication claims that the upcoming Nord CE is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G connectivity support. It seems that Nord CE might join the mid-range chipset party like the Galaxy A52 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i, which are already available in the market.

Further, the report also claimed that the source suggests that the handset ships with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the original Nord. Lau confirmed that the Nord CE 5G will be a rebranded version of the original Nord and it seems that the source has taken the information and pitched it to Android Central. The source also tipped that the OnePlus Nord CE will feature a 64MP camera sensor accompanied by two auxiliary sensors. The smartphone is also said to offer a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

In the previous report, Lau told TechRadar that OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the Nord N200 5G this year in the Us and Canada exclusively. However, the specification and features of the device are yet to be revealed officially. We can safely expect that the phone will launch in the budget or mid-range segment. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch the OnePlus U1S LED TV on the same date, it seems that the India launch is going to be full of surprises.