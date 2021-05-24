OnePlus Nord 2/CE 5G India Launch Near, BIS Listing Suggests

OnePlus built its reputation based on the phrase ‘flagship killer’ due to offerings that provided flagship features for lower prices. Since its inception, the company has gone through some changes and, in 2021, the company has evolved to become a contender to the likes of Samsung and Apple, but, in doing so, it lost its low pricing model.

In 2020, the company decided to launch the Nord to cater to its older fanbase, which expected cheap devices from the company, but with good specifications and decent hardware. The Nord has gone ahead to sell quite well for the company and, it seems that OnePlus is gearing up to launch its successor in India.

According to a popular tipster, OnePlus could launch two new devices, with the rumoured names Nord CE 5G and Nord 2 in India in the coming months. Both devices have been spotted on BIS or the Bureau of Indian Standards, strongly hinting at an imminent launch.

OnePlus could also surprise its users since the devices are being referred to by their codenames, so nothing is set in stone as of now. The Nord 2 device is expected to be the successor to the Nord which was launched in July of 2020.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nord 2 To Launch In India

Notable tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a screenshot of the BIS listings for two OnePlus models, namely the EB 2101 and DN 2101. He further states that OnePlus EBBA is the codename for the former device, whilst OnePlus Denniz is the codename for the latter. The OnePlus EBBA is also tipped to be the successor to the Nord N10 5G, which never saw an India launch, with the Denniz being the Nord 2. The BIS listing hints at an imminent launch.

For those of you unaware, the Nord N10 5G was launched in the European market in October of 2020, with a North America release in January of 2021. This budget-oriented device was subject to underwhelming response in these markets, due to certain shortcomings to the hardware and software.

The successor to the Nord N10 5G was until recently rumoured to be dubbed the Nord N1 5G, but, a report has claimed that it might be called the Nord CE 5G. No additional information regarding the device has surfaced.

In March, it was reported that the successor of the Nord could make use of the same design and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Certain other features could include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera stack and a USB Type-C port. Another report mentions the chances of the Nord 2 featuring the Dimensity 1200 chipset.