Telcos Start Intra-Circle Roaming For Areas Expected To Be Hit By Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Tauktae hit India in a pretty major way, impacting key services, one of them being networking. In the few days since it ended, another cyclone is expected to hit India, this time by the name of Yaas. The cyclone is due to hit the country, with expected impact in eastern India, especially in West Bengal and Odisha.

Telecom companies, in a bid to ensure network stability and no loss of service, announced on Monday that they had initiated intra-circle roaming in West Bengal and Odisha, both of them having indications of Cyclone Yaas and its effects. These companies have also deployed additional cells on wheels and stocked up batteries and fuel to keep the network up and running.

The Cellular Operators Authority of India or COAI, representing the likes of Bharti Airtel, Vi India and Reliance Jio has also stated that the companies are coordinating with NDMA, local authorities and are taking preventive measures.

What Measures Are Being Taken To Reduce The Impact of Yaas

A statement from SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI states that in consultation with DoT, intra-circle roaming will be initiated in the affected areas which are expected to be hit by the cyclone, enabling any and all telecom subscribers to get on any network and not be dependent on their own network. This will ensure cell phone services are not impacted in any manner.

To add to this, CoWs or Cell on Wheels have been activated in anticipation of disruption of mobile towers. As mentioned above, diesel stock and battery backup at telecom sites are also being insured to boost network stability in case a power cut occurs

Frontline teams that are in action have also identified overhead Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) that are in dire need to be safeguarded from the effects of the cyclone and teams have been kept at standby for rapid and speedy repair as well as restoration of the networks and services.

In case you were wondering, India has already started rescuing people in high-risk areas and is keeping defence aircraft and vessels in action in case Cyclone Yaas has major effects.

The cyclone is expected to hit the eastern coastal side of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, a week after Cyclone Tauktae affected the western coast, causing havoc in certain areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department stated on Sunday that Yaas is expected to make landfall on May 26 between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed ranging from 165 kmph to 185 kmph. It is expected to bring heavy rains to coastal areas by Tuesday.