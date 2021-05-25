Tata Sky or Airtel Digital TV, Who Offers a Better HD STB?

Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are two of the top Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators of the country. Both offer a perfect entry-level HD Set-Top Box (STB) to the users, which allows them to watch their favourite programs and shows in higher quality. However, it gets a little confusing for a new buyer to choose which company he should purchase an HD STB from. There are multiple things that you should consider when looking for an HD STB; let’s take a look at all of them and determine whether it is Tata Sky or Airtel Digital TV’s HD STB that is ahead.

HD STB Price: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV

Tata Sky offers its HD STB for Rs 1,499 through its website. The original price of the STB is Rs 1,599, and right now, the company is offering it for a discount of Rs 100. Users can further get a Rs 150 discount on their purchase of the Tata Sky HD STB if they purchase it from the company’s website online using the promo code ‘TSKY150’.

Coming to the Airtel Digital HD STB, it is priced at Rs 1,300 that is Rs 200 cheaper than the box offered by Tata Sky. Further, users can also use the promo code ‘ADTV10’ for getting a 10% discount on the STB if they are purchasing directly from the website of the company.

HD STB Features: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV

The Tata Sky HD STB comes with support for a plethora of features. The STB is 3D compatible, can support PCM sound, showcase movies, has parental control feature and auto standby mode. Further, users get 24*7 customer support from the company along with an annual service commitment of 1 year. If you are shifting to a new place, Tata Sky will be happy to move the connection for you there. In addition to all this, users get support for a range of other Tata Sky services.

The Airtel Digital TV HD STB users also get great customer support from the company. The HD STB allows users to watch content in premium quality, and the STB comes with support for Dolby Digital Sound. Users can record and play their favourite TV shows and movies at a later date with Airtel Digital TV HD STB. Airtel will also help you with the relocation of the connection if you are shifting to some other place/home.

Verdict

It is important to see the prices of the channel packs offered by both the companies to see which is leading. However, it would be a subjective decision since everyone’s needs from their channel packs are different, so a pricing difference is quite reasonable. It is important to know that both the companies offer excellent services.

At the end of the day, it is about a few extra rupees with Tata Sky. If you want to spend less, Airtel Digital TV is your best bet. Even then, the price difference is not of a big margin.