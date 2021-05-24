OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launched in India, Check Price

OnePlus has just launched a new Smart TV for the Indian market, namely ‘OnePlus TV 40Y1’. It is another addition to the ‘Y’ series Smart TVs from OnePlus, meaning it falls under the budget range. One of the best things about the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is its premium design. Even though the company has launched it in a budget segment, users can’t really say that it doesn’t don a premium design. It is an Android-powered TV that retains most of the amazing features that the OnePlus TVs have been known to come with. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the TV.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Specifications

It is worth noting that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched on the platform of Flipkart. OnePlus didn’t conduct an online event for the Smart TV, but we can see some specifications and price of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 on Flipkart.

The Flipkart listing reveals six important features of the TV. The first one is that the display comes with the support of a wide colour gamut. This means that the Smart TV will be able to support a dynamic range of colours and will try to deliver the most accurate colours onto the pictures.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a powerful picture enhancer that will further enhance the picture viewing experience for the user. It is powered by the Android TV platform and runs on OxygenPlay UI at the top.

As mentioned above, one of the best things about the Smart TV is its bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has very thin bezels, which means users can comfortably focus on the content rather than the bezels.

Lastly, the sixth feature of the Smart TV highlighted by the Flipkart page was the support for ‘OnePlus Connect’, which was very obvious even before the launch of the Smart TV.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to feature a ’40-inches’ display which is not bad given the price of the Smart TV. Let’s finally take a look at how much the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will cost.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Price

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched in India for a price of Rs 21,999. The company will start selling it through Flipkart itself from May 26, 12 PM. Users can also get a 10% discount when they purchase the Smart TV with an HDFC Bank credit card.