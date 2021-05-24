OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launched in India, Check Price

It is worth noting that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched in the platform of Flipkart. OnePlus didn’t conduct an online event for the Smart TV

By May 24th, 2021 AT 12:45 PM
  • Technology News
  • TV
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus TV 40Y1

    OnePlus has just launched a new Smart TV for the Indian market, namely ‘OnePlus TV 40Y1’. It is another addition to the ‘Y’ series Smart TVs from OnePlus, meaning it falls under the budget range. One of the best things about the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is its premium design. Even though the company has launched it in a budget segment, users can’t really say that it doesn’t don a premium design. It is an Android-powered TV that retains most of the amazing features that the OnePlus TVs have been known to come with. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the TV.

    OnePlus TV 40Y1 Specifications

    It is worth noting that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched on the platform of Flipkart. OnePlus didn’t conduct an online event for the Smart TV, but we can see some specifications and price of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 on Flipkart.

    The Flipkart listing reveals six important features of the TV. The first one is that the display comes with the support of a wide colour gamut. This means that the Smart TV will be able to support a dynamic range of colours and will try to deliver the most accurate colours onto the pictures.

    The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a powerful picture enhancer that will further enhance the picture viewing experience for the user. It is powered by the Android TV platform and runs on OxygenPlay UI at the top.

    As mentioned above, one of the best things about the Smart TV is its bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has very thin bezels, which means users can comfortably focus on the content rather than the bezels.

    Lastly, the sixth feature of the Smart TV highlighted by the Flipkart page was the support for ‘OnePlus Connect’, which was very obvious even before the launch of the Smart TV.

    The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is expected to feature a ’40-inches’ display which is not bad given the price of the Smart TV. Let’s finally take a look at how much the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will cost.

    OnePlus TV 40Y1 Price

    The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has launched in India for a price of Rs 21,999. The company will start selling it through Flipkart itself from May 26, 12 PM. Users can also get a 10% discount when they purchase the Smart TV with an HDFC Bank credit card.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 to be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

    Xiaomi earlier confirmed that it is working on the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition and will launch it soon. Multiple...

    module-4-img

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Feature ‘Erangle’ Map

    Krafton has been releasing teasers after teasers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BIM) on its website and official Facebook page....

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp’s Updated Privacy Policy Deadline Extended in Some Regions

    WhatsApp had announced its updated Privacy Policy in January, for which it had to face quite some heat from its...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Why You Should Wait for Nothing’s Ear 1 Wireless Earbuds

    module-4-img

    Wondering How to Use Clubhouse? Here’s a Complete Guide

    module-4-img

    Broadband and Wi-Fi Are Not the Same, What You Should Know

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Jio and Vi all Offer OTT Plans, Are They Worth It?