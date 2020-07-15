OnePlus Expands OxygenPlay Content with DocuBay Addition

OnePlus and DocuBay on Tuesday announced a partnership that enables OnePlus TV users to access a wide range of documentaries. DocuBay, a video on demand platform designed for streaming international documentaries is a part of IN10 Media Network. The streaming platform is said to host over 300 titles across multiple genres dubbed by the platform as “Bays.” TechBay, TravelBay, ScienceBay and PoliticsBay are among the genres available on the platform. The titles that are said to be available on DocuBay include Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, The Rider and the Wolf.

DocuBay Now Available on OxygenPlay

The OnePlus TV users can access the DocuBay Content through the OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform.

“We are excited to partner with DocuBay and bring a truly unique content experience to our community of users,” Vikas Agarwal, general manager of OnePlus India, said in a release “This partnership will further provide OnePlus TV users access to premium, global content, with unparalleled viewing experience on the OnePlus TVs.”

The OxygenPlay on the OnePlus TV serves as an “entertainment hub” for users to access their favourite content from various providers.

“At DocuBay, we are committed to bolster our reach and enable new audiences to discover our catalog of premium documentary films,” D Girish, vice president, strategy, DocuBay, said in the release. “We are delighted to partner with OnePlus to strengthen our community of documentary lovers and ensure an enhanced viewing experience to the users through the OnePlus TVs’ incredible features.”

OxygenPlay Available on OnePlus TV Q1 Series, U Series and Y Series

It has to be noted that the OxygenPlay is enabled on all the OnePlus TVs including the OnePlus TV Q1 series, OnePlus TV U series and OnePlus TV Y series.

The OnePlus TV Q1 series carries a price tag of Rs 69,900 while the OnePlus TV U series is available for Rs 49,999. Further, the base variant of the OnePlus TV Y series with 32-inch display carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 22,999.