Airtel Postpaid Customers to Get Up to Rs 3,600 Off on New iPhone XR and iPhone 11

Airtel is offering its postpaid customers the benefit of getting a discount of up to Rs 3,600 when purchasing a new iPhone

By July 15th, 2020
    Bharti Airtel keeps on rolling out new offers and benefits for its customers. Now the telco has partnered with Apple to bring its customers a discount benefit when purchasing a new iPhone. iPhones are quite expensive and to get any sort of discount on them just feels like a bonus. Now Airtel postpaid customers are going to get benefits while purchasing new iPhones. The discount offer is only limited to two iPhone models — iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. This offer is available for all the postpaid members living in any part of India.

    Airtel iPhone Discount Offer Terms and Conditions

    For every eligible customer, a discount of at least Rs 3,400 will be applied on the purchase of a new iPhone XR or iPhone 11. The offer can be redeemed in select retail stores — Croma and select Apple Unicorn Stores. This new offer from Airtel is valid from today, i.e, July 15 and will be active till August 10, 2020.

    This discount will be over the discount offered by any other bank or card for the purchase. So on the purchase of a new iPhone XR, a discount of Rs 3,600 is applicable and on the purchase of a new iPhone 11, a discount of Rs 3,400 is applicable. This offer is only valid once per customer.

    To use the discount offer, customers can get the coupon from their Airtel Thanks app. In the app, the customer simply needs to find the coupon and click on ‘Claim Now’. After that, the customer must agree to share his/her number with Apple in order to avail the offer and then click on ‘Proceed’. The offer code is non-transferable, so you can’t give to your friend or family for purchasing a new iPhone at discount.

    The coupon code won’t work if at the time of purchase the customer is not an active subscriber of Airtel postpaid. The code is only valid till the time stocks last or August 10, 2020, whichever is earlier.

